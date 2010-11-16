How To Get A Holiday Party Pony

Every time I want to look extra special for a holiday party I always have the perfect dress, great pumps and the accessories to match picked out weeks in advance. My nails are done, makeup is set and then 5 minutes before I’m walking out the door, I remember my hair! I always neglect my hair and end up having the same straight boring look for every event. In this day and age of Facebook tagging and Twitpics, if one were to look through my holiday pictures throughout the years (and I know they do), each picture would look identical. I might as well wear the same dress twice (absurd thought, I know).

If you’re like me and should sign up for Hair Neglectors Anonymous, welcome to the first meeting. Ben, from the Pierre Michel Salon, shows us a quick easy solution for our boring party hair: The Textured Pony.

Step 1:

First, tease your hair at the crown of the head. Use a comb and backcomb until you get your desired amount of volume.

Step 2:

Brush the hair back into a ponytail at the nape of the neck. Make sure to lightly smooth out the roughness of the backcombing without removing the volume. Secure the ponytail with a hair band.

Step 3:

Take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap in around the rest of the hair to cover the hairband. Secure the hair with bobby pins underneath the ponytail so that the end is hidden.

Step 4:

Spray hairspray to prevent fly aways. Benji used KMS Hair Stay Medium Hold Hair Spray.

All images courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster