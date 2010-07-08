StyleCaster
How To Get Creative With Your Half-Up Style

Rachel Adler
by

Considering you’ve had to style your hair everyday for the past lets not count and age ourselves few years, at this point you’ve probably gotten bored with your hairstyle at least once or twice. To mix it up a bit (and still not waste any time in the morning) we’ve called upon hairstylist Giulia Heiman of StyloNY to show us a creative spin on pulling our hair back.

Read on below for her hairstyle tips, and have a new ‘do in five minutes flat.

Step 1:
Your hair doesn’t need to be freshly washed, and will hold better if it’s a little dirty. If it has been washed, prep with a tiny bit of pomade such as Mop Orange Peel.

Step 2:
95410 1278954179 How To Get Creative With Your Half Up Style
If you need to add texture to your hair, add a bit of wave with a curling iron. Giulia advises to wrap the hair around the curling iron and don’t clamp down to avoid a crimp.

Step 3:
95411 1278954179 How To Get Creative With Your Half Up Style
Divide your hair into two sections, twisting the left side of your hair back.

Step 4 :
95412 1278954181 486x How To Get Creative With Your Half Up Style
Take a fine tooth comb and back comb through the twist.

Step 5:
95414 1278954188 486x How To Get Creative With Your Half Up Style
Pin the twist into place by criss crossing the bobby pins so that they stay put. Repeat on the other side.

And the final look…
95415 1278954234 486x How To Get Creative With Your Half Up Style

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

