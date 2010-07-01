StyleCaster
HOW TO: Get A Bold Fuchsia Lip With These 4 Easy Steps

Rachel Adler
Braving a bold lip color takes guts; and since we’re not ready to jump in and go for full on Peter Som purple murple lips just yet (and not sure we ever will be) we’re settling (well, hardly) on a bright fuchsia color for summer nights.

In an effort to attempt a flawless lip with no drying out or sloppy lines, we called freelance makeup artist Ryan B. Anthony to show us what steps to take. Follow his beauty tips below and give some bold lip!

Step 1:
Start with a moisturizing lip balm such as Rosebud Salve to make sure the lips are really hydrated.

Step 2:
Then apply a lip liner that is close to your lip color or a shade darker to give the hue some depth.

Step 3:
Apply the fuschia lipstick from the inside out to get good coverage do one coat, then blot and do another coat.

Step 4:
If you want to enhance or diffuse the color, you can top it off with a gloss. To diffuse the color just simply use a clear gloss instead of a pink.

And the finished look…!
94952 1278011159 HOW TO: Get A Bold Fuchsia Lip With These 4 Easy Steps

All images taken by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

If you’d like to book an appointment with Ryan, click here.

