How To Get A Black Swan Inspired Chignon

Rachel Adler
by

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Since we’ve all gotten the ballerina bug lately and have been obsessed with everything Black Swan (including Rodarte, tight ballerina buns and anything lace), we just had to learn how to re-create the dancer hairstyle at home. With a nod to Jason Wu’s spring 2011 collection, Travis Speck of Bumble and Bumble intertwined lace throughout the style, making for a gorgeous ‘do ready to take you from a performance to a night out. Read the steps below to learn how to do it yourself!

Step 1:

Clip up the top 3/4 of the hair so that the bottom layer is left down. Spray each section with a light hair spray, starting with the bottom layer of hair. Travis used Does It All Spray from Bumble and Bumble. You want to make each section of the hair slightly wet in order to keep the hair smooth.

Step 2:

Brush out each section after you thoroughly spray it with the hairspray to avoid a crunchy feel.

Step 3:

Comb the hair back into a ponytail. Spray the crown of your head to smooth out any flyaways.

Step 4:

Separate the pony into two parts and twist them. Secure it with a hair band.

Step 5:

Tie the ribbon you have at the top of the ponytail and wrap it around the twist. Place the ribbon so that the knot is at the center of the hair tie and you have two equal ends. Intertwine each end around the twist.

Step 6:

Twist the ponytail against your head and make whatever shape you’d like out of it instead of doing just a regular chignon pin with hair pins.

