How To Fill In Your Brows In Six Easy Steps

Brows were the spotlight of many of the model’s faces on the Fall 2010 runways. With the colored brow at Balenciaga and the darkened brow at Thakoon, we’ve realized that skinny, super-tweezed arches are a thing of the past. In an effort to embrace these Brooke Shield-inspired brows, Brandalyn Fulton of FACE Atelier came into our studio to show us how to fill in our brow.

Follow the beauty tips below to try out the bold beauty look!

Step 1:



Take a spoolie or a brow brush and brush through the brows to get all of the hairs going in the same direction. Do a quick inspection to make sure there are no stray brows.

Step 2:



If you spot any strays, quickly tweeze.

Step 3:



Take a taupe brow liner and do light strokes to fill in the brow where there is hair missing. To define the shape you can also extend the tip of the brow.

Step 4:



To eliminate the brow looking drawn in, use the brush on the cap of the brow liner to soften up the color and make it look more natural.

Step 5:



Use a concealer or camoflauge duo underneath the brow to create a natural highlight this makes the brow bolder and creates a sharp polished look. You can also apply this to the top of the brow.

Step 6:



Apply brow gel to keep your brows in place!

The final full-brow look:



All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Related: How to Perfectly Shape Your Eyebrows