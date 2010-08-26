How To Fake Sexy Bedhead Hair

I’ve always envied those girls who could get up, run their fingers through their hair and just automatically have that gorgeous yet effortless bedhead look. Some girls just have all the luck. Well, I am not one of those ladies, and just in case you aren’t either, we’ve come up with a convincing way to fake it. Hairstylist Roman Kusayev of Butterfly Studio gave us a step-by-step guide to getting this perfectly unkempt look, so we too can elicit “perfect hair” envy.

Step 1: Prep the hair and add texture by spraying hairspray or working in mousse at the roots. Two amazing products you could use are Shu Uemura Lacquer or Mousse Volumactive from Kerastase. Wait at least one day after washing your hair to try this look. Your hair should be a little dirty in order to increase hold.

Step 2:



Curl 1-inch sections of hair, alternating each section between a big barrelled and small barrelled curling iron, wrapping the hair around the iron.

Step 3:



After each curl, pin it up and give the hair time to set.

Step 4:



Remove the pins and spray a bit of hairspray.

Step 5:



Flip your head upside down, run your fingers through it and shake it out really well to add volume.

Step 6:



Give the hair a bit of shape by scrunching we recommend putting a few dollops of Shu Uemura Liquid Fabric in your hands first. For a less defined look, try brushing the hair out a bit. Finally, apply some heat with the blow dryer for the final look.

Note: The dirtier the hair, the better. To touch it up during the day, apply more of the liquid fabric or pomade and scrunch.

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster