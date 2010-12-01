Holiday Makeup How-To: False Lashes And A Matte Lip!

The holidays cause unnecessary stress between shopping for gifts, hosting parties, traveling and travel delays so the partying is what we want to enjoy. To make your party prep a breeze, we brought in makeup artist Jordy Poon who combined some of the hottest trends big lashes and matte lips for a great holiday party look.

Follow his steps in the video above (and written out below) to get you through the season.

Step 1: Prep your lids with a nude shadow base.

Step 2: Add a soft shimmer on the center of the eyelids.

Step 3: Draw a dark lash line with liner starting from the outside.

Step 4: Set the pencil with black eye shadow.

Step 5: Lightly coat lashes with mascara.

Step 6: Pick up a small drop of eyelash glue with a toothpick and apply to the lashes.

Step 7: Rest the lashes and press as closely to your natural lash line as possible.

Step 8: Bind the lashes together with mascara.

Step 9: Fill in your waterline with white liner.

Step 10: Smudge pink blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Step 11: Prep your lips with a moisturizer.

Step 12: Sweep a bright lip color on your lips with your fingertip, or for a more precise shade, finish off with a lip brush.