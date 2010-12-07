Holiday Hair How-To: Fun, Festive Looks To Rock Now

Tis the season for fabulous hair! Now is the time to take advantage of all of these end-of-year cocktail parties by wearing your hair in amazing hairstyles that you wouldnt normally try. Not to say that you have to go all out crazy and dye it a funky red like Rihanna or slick it up into a Ke$ha Mohawk, but there are several fun things that you can do, starting with these looks:

Sleek and Straight

Beyonce. Photo: Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Nothing says sophisticated lady like super straight hair, especially when you pair it with a glamorous pair of red lips. If (like me) you have naturally curly hair thats prone to frizz and other rules of unruliness, then youre probably reading this and looking at that picture of Beyonce above thinking, Andrea, theres no way my hair is going to look like that! then that means you havent been using the right cocktail of hair tools and products. After washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner that contains smoothing properties (try Avedas Smooth Infusion), use a high-powered blow dryer with a comb attachment, such as the CHI Rocket Professional Hair Dryer. Protect your tresses from heat damage spray with the Aquage Beyond Body Thermal Spray and then go over each strand with a ceramic-infused flat iron like the FHI Heat EPS 1 Styling Iron. After youre done, set with a hairspray that will protect your strands from humidity and keep it touchably soft. (Try Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hairspray.)

Easy, Breezy Buns

Natalie Portman. Photo: Andrew H. Walker, FilmMagic

If youre not into wearing your hair down (or maybe you have this amazing dress that looks best with an updo), then a bun is probably the best look for you. Now, if youre also looking at these hairstyles and thinking that theres no way you could create these looks on your own, then youre probably right. Creating them can be kind of time consuming, but just remember that there are such things as messy buns that can easily be worn on top of your head or on the side. But if youre still hell bent on creating the perfect look, then you should probably try using one of these really cool tools from Goody called the Spin Pin. Simply pull hair back (or up, depending on where you want the bun placed), insert the pin, twist and volia! Its that easy. You can mess it up a bit by pulling loose a couple of strands if need be.

The Big Bang

Emily Deschanel. Photo: Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic

If you think that just because you have bangs you cant have fun looking hair, then youre wrong! Regardless of whether youre growing them out or if youve just made the transition, think of your bangs as a really neat hair accessory. I like to wear mine a bit on the shaggy side, but you can also rock them clipped, thick and polished a perfect example is Emily’s above. If theyre getting kind of long, you can use a little bit of hair gel (try John Frieda Clearly Defined Style Holding Gel) and a boar brush to sweep hair to the side and tuck over your ear. Either way you wear them, make sure that you keep them looking polished with a shine spray (try Paul Mitchell SoftStyle The Shine Spray-On Polish).

Loose and Wavy

Zoe Saldana. Photo: Joe Scarnici, WireImage

If sleek and straight isnt your thing, then waves are definitely an easy, carefree way to wear your hair. One of the easiest ways to create a full head of fabulous waves is to use your own naturally curly hair texture. Just be sure to use a wave-enhancing product (like the Sally Hershberger Wave Spray) while styling. If you have straight hair, then use a large barreled curling iron to create loose curls. A trick I like to do for my naturally curly shoulder-length tresses is to straighten and then curl each section with my Amika Tourmaline Curling Wand. I simply wrap my hair around the barrel for about 10 seconds and release for the perfect wave.