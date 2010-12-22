Half-Moon Manicure: Nail The Look

Instead of sticking with neutrals and smoky metallics this season, Nonie Creme, Founding Creative Director of butter LONDON introduced a twist on the French Manicure at Vena Cava’s Spring 2011 show. Given the clever monicker the half – moon manicure, the nails are given a touch of color at their cuticles instead of at the tips.

Nonie was kind enough to shoot a video for us with director Lalo Creme, so follow her expert tips above to get your own half – moon mani.

Videographer: Lalo Creme

Editor: Lauren Wolkstein