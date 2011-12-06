Hair Stylist Sarah Potempa Shows Us How To Get Lea’s Curls

We love Glee, we love Lea Michele and we love all of the gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gowns we’ve seen her in. But even more than all of that, we love her voluminous waves on the cover of Allure’s December issue.

So much so that we asked Aussie celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa to walk us through how we could recreate this look for our own holiday parties.

It may take a few rounds of practice, but we think that we can finally master the look this festive season.

1. Apply Aussie Anti-Breakage Spray mid-shaft to the ends of hair to protect from styling tools and blow dry loosely upward for volume.

2. Set hair in large 1 1/4″ hot rollers wrapped away from the face without a part.

3. Brush out with a styling boar bristle/nylon mixed brush, flip the head over and spritz hair with a strong hold spray.

4. For added volume, brush the hair out from underneath to loosen the curls and keep the bounce!