HAIR HOW-TO: Take Dirty Hair To Glam Instantly In 5 Easy Steps

We all have those weeks when our schedule is packed with back to back events each night and the mornings follow way too soon. In order to catch a bit of extra shut eye, you had to forgo your shower time, but now your next cocktail party is approaching, and you’re regretting the fact that you have dirty locks.

Kelly Sayers of Cutler Salon showed us how to get a sleek side bun for nights out, when we’re in a hurry. Follow the steps below!

Step 1:



Begin by prepping hair with a shine spray. Kelly recommends using Vinyl Glam Mega Shine Spray by Redken.

Step 2:



Brush out the shine spray and through the hair to finish prep.



Step 3:



Pull back your hair into a low ponytail. Position the ponytail off center, opposite of where your part lies.

Step 4:



Twist the ponytail and wrap it around in a loose bun.

Step 5:



Secure the bun with bobby pins and let any loose pieces fall around the face to add softness to the style.

All Photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

