HAIR HOW-TO: The Perfect At-Home Dye Job

The days of guilt-free hair dye services are few and far between now that we have a tighter hold on our purse strings. In order to feel less guilty about spoiling ourselves at the salon every once in awhile, we called in Marie Robinson, Clairol Director and Owner of Marie Robinson Salon in New York City to show us how to dye our hair at home in an effort to extend the time between in-salon visits.



Watch the video above to learn how to choose the right shade for you and successfully dye your strands, and follow Robinson’s steps below for a salon-worthy dye job.

Step 1: Choose a shade within two levels of your current hair color.

Step 2: Section your hair off into three sections.

Step 3: Mix the products from the kit together to create the dye.

Step 4: Beginning at your part, apply the dye and blend with your fingers.

Step 5: Apply to the remainder of your hair, until the hair is saturated.

Step 6: Rinse hair and apply conditioning treatment.

Credits:

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Editing: Shaley Sanders and Irina Dvaldize

