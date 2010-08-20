HAIR HOW-TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps

I’ve always thought of ponytails as messy hair staples my mom wasn’t the best at doing hair when I was a kid (the beauty gene kind of missed her, love you mom!), and the best that she could do was tie my hair back into a not so neat ponytail when it was tangled. Since then, I’ve always had this bad impression of the pony. I refuse to wear my hair pulled back unless I’m yoga-bound, for fear that people will think I’m dressing down.

Recent runway and celebrity trends, however, have definitely changed my opinion of the hair ‘do, and hairstylist Gabriella Briganti came into the StyleCaster studio to show us how to jazz up the style. Read through our step by step guide, below, to get the look at home.

Step 1:



Separate the hair into four sections so it’s easier to curl. Gabriella advises to section off below the ear (dividing in half) and once on each side of the head.

Step 2:



Spray lightly with hairspray (Gabriella is using Sebastian Zero Gravity) for extra hold.

Step 3:



Take 4-inch chunks of hair and curl with a curling iron in random directions.



Step 4:



Spray a brush with hairspray and brush out the curls.



Step 5:



Gather into a mid-height ponytail.



Step 6:



Wrap a section of hair around the pony and pin to hold.

All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster