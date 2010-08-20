StyleCaster
Share

HAIR HOW-TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps

What's hot
StyleCaster

HAIR HOW-TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps

Rachel Adler
by

I’ve always thought of ponytails as messy hair staples my mom wasn’t the best at doing hair when I was a kid (the beauty gene kind of missed her, love you mom!), and the best that she could do was tie my hair back into a not so neat ponytail when it was tangled. Since then, I’ve always had this bad impression of the pony. I refuse to wear my hair pulled back unless I’m yoga-bound, for fear that people will think I’m dressing down.

Recent runway and celebrity trends, however, have definitely changed my opinion of the hair ‘do, and hairstylist Gabriella Briganti came into the StyleCaster studio to show us how to jazz up the style. Read through our step by step guide, below, to get the look at home.

Step 1:
98737 1283549875 HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Separate the hair into four sections so it’s easier to curl. Gabriella advises to section off below the ear (dividing in half) and once on each side of the head.

Step 2:
98738 1283549875 HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Spray lightly with hairspray (Gabriella is using Sebastian Zero Gravity) for extra hold.

Step 3:
98739 1283549877 486x HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Take 4-inch chunks of hair and curl with a curling iron in random directions.

Step 4:
98740 1283549878 486x HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Spray a brush with hairspray and brush out the curls.

Step 5:
98742 1283549879 486x HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Gather into a mid-height ponytail.

Step 6:
98745 1283549903 486x HAIR HOW TO: Get A Messy Ponytail In 5 Quick Steps
Wrap a section of hair around the pony and pin to hold.

All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share