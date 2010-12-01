Hair Disasters: 3 Quick Fixes

If you wake up in the morning (or after a cat nap on a flight), look in the mirror and you suddenly realize that youre having a full on Bad Hair Day, there are some easy steps and great products that you can use to turn everything around in mere minutes. If your problem is:

Dull, Dry Looking Hair

If your problem is lifeless looking hair without an ounce of brilliance, you need a lightweight cream or spray to help add moisture to the hair while also coating the hair with shine enhancing oils and polymers. Start out with a light layer, comb or brush hair with a paddle brush and then add more as needed. Try Fekkai Glossing Cream, With Pure Olive Oil, Garnier Fructis Style Brilliantine Shine Glossing Spray or PHYTOSPECIFIC Extreme Shine Spray for over-processed hair.

Flat, Limp Hair

Lifeless, thin strands need hair products which help build up volume, while also keeping hair smooth and shiny. Volume building sprays and special dry shampoos are best for the job. If you have time to blow dry hair, try spraying Living Proof Root Lifting spray onto your roots before blow-drying. You can also try T3 Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo, Oscar Blandi Volumizing Spray and for fine, curly hair, try Ojon Hydrating Thickening Spray.

Morning After Hair

So youve had a late night where smoke was prominent, or just no time to wash you hair? Youll need a gentle dry shampoo to quickly freshen and absorb odors, while also giving hair a less oily feel. For oily to normal hair, try applying Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk or Salon Grafix Invisible Dry Spray Shampoo directly to the roots of your hair and then brushing out well. For dry hair that needs cleaning or freshening only, try Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Dry Shampoo, which is a moisturizing formula.

