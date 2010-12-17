StyleCaster
Go Bold: Get A Perfect Burgundy Lip

Rachel Adler
Bold and beautiful has become quite the beauty trend as of late, and we are definitely hopping on the band wagon. Keeping our faces natural and our lips deep (we’re talking berries, burgundies or cherry reds) the results are almost doll-like.

Celeb makeup artist Kim White shows us how to apply these deep lip colors flawlessly, and make them last. Read on for her tips below.

Step 1:
Exfoliate lips using a mixture of equal parts olive oil and sugar. Carefully wipe off with a moist tissue.

Step 2:
Apply a lip conditioner.

Step 3:
Using a flat brush, apply Makeup Forever Rouge Artist Intense #48 lipstick to the center of lips.

Step 4:
Work from the middle of the lips out, covering the entire lip.

