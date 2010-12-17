StyleCaster
Get That Glow: How To Apply Highlighting Powder

Get That Glow: How To Apply Highlighting Powder

Rachel Adler
by

Adding an extra hint of shine and shimmer to our faces may help those winter blues. And lucky for us, shimmery cheekbones were spotted on the Spring/Summer 2011 runways from Preen to Badgley Mischka.

Here are some tips for how to add just the right amount of highlight to your cheeks.

Step 1:

Apply shimmer cream to cheeks.

Step 2:

Using Smashbox Luminizer in Prism, follow the high cheek bone down to the back of the pupil. Blend until you’ve achieved your desired shimmer.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster.

