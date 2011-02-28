Get the Look: What’s the Best Way to Apply Foundation?

In Monday’sGet the Look videoAura Schwartz, makeup artist forCOVERGIRL, showed you how to find the perfect foundation match in the drugstore aisle. Today Aura shows you how to apply that foundation, with the help ofAmericas Next Top Model winnerAnn Ward.

“I feel foundation should never be heavy,” says Aura. “Your foundation shouldn’t be wearing you.” Take a look at the video to get expert tips on foundation application and let us know what you think in the comments.

We’re halfway through the Get the Look series – weve shown you how toget your own red carpet look, how totransition your makeup from day to night, how toget a bold lip and how toget a smoky eye with color. And in the coming weeks well give you even more advice on matching your lip and eye shades and hot looks for spring, so stay tuned for more expert beauty advice from COVERGIRL and StyleCaster.

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLNatureLuxe Foundation

Step-by-step instructions:

1. The best way to apply foundation is to take a sponge, dip it in foundation and apply the product to your t-zone. This section of yourface usually needs the most amount of foundation.

2. Then you can go about blending the product outwards over yourcheeks, nose, chin and forehead and blend out towards your hairline.Make sure you blend out past your chin so you do not get a strong lineof color there.

3. The chin and nose are usually a little more red then the rest of yourskin. You can also take a little more product on your sponge and pat itinto the skin around the nose and on the chin to get more coverage.

4. Foundation should always look polished, never heavy or cakey. COVERGIRLs NatureLuxe Foundation gives you flawless coverage that feels weightless.

5. For a mid-day touch up, spread a small amount of foundation over yoursponge and lightly press it into your skin – only on the areas you feelneed it.

6. I also love to finish up by pressing a bit of whatever product is left over on the sponge onto the cheekbone to give you a beautiful glow.

