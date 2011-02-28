Get the Look: How to Use Makeup to Complement Your Eye Shape

Makeup should be all about enhancing your natural beauty. In todays Get the Look video, Aura Schwartz, makeup artist forCOVERGIRL, andAmericas Next Top Model winner, Ann Ward,show you easy ways to enhance your eyes using minimal product.

Having a dark color above your crease line really gives you the illusion of a larger lid, says Aura as she demonstrates on Anns eyes. It’s helpful to see how just a little eye shadow in a few key places can augment your natural eye color and give the illusion of a larger lid. Try out the COVERGIRL eyelights collection for your eye color, we would love to hear the results in our comments!

And hopefully you’ve noticed that the “Get the Look” campaign is based on functional beauty tips. In previous weeks, you learned how to get your own red carpet look and transition your makeup from day to night. More recently we revealed Auras recommendations on everyday looks for spring.Well continue to keep you informed with more beauty looks to make your own so make sure to check back soon and keep sending your ideas and questions!



Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLExactEyelights Eye-Brightening Eyeshadow in Majestic Hazel

2.COVERGIRL Exact Eyelights Eye-Brightening Eyeliner in Majestic Jade

3.COVERGIRL Exact Eyelights Eye-Brightening Mascara in Black Pearl