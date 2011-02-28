Get the Look: How Do I Match My Lip and Eye Shades?

To conclude our “Get the Look” series, we wanted to focus on a basic concept in every woman’s beauty ritual: matching lip and eye shades. Makeup Artist for COVERGIRL, Aura Schwartz, is focusing on mauves and dark berries this season. But before you get started, she has one basic tip to guide your application: “A good rule of thumb is to go lighter on the eyes than the lips, or vice versa.”

We’re particularly fond of themauve tones on Americas Next Top Model winner, Krista White. These plum colors are really beautiful and theyre wearable for all skin tones, Aura explains. It’s all about applying the color to the intensity you desire. With this look, Krista learns you can wear a colorful shadow and lipstick without overdoing it.

What’s great about Aura’s tips is that they can be used in conjunction with other videos in the “Get the Look” series. Try pairing a light lip with a smoky eye, or try a bold lip in another shade family with a light eye.

And that closes our ten video series brought to you by COVERGIRL and StyleCaster. Thank you for tuning in. Make sure to tell us what you think in the comments below, or suggest a beauty topic you would like to see covered in a future series.



Featured products:

1. COVERGIRL Smokey Shadow Blast in Purple Plume

2. COVERGIRL Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Brown Blaze

3. COVERGIRL Lash Blast Mascara in Black

4. COVERGIRL Lip Perfection Lip Liner in Smitten







