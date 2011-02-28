Get the Look: How Do I Create a Bold Lip?

Americas Next Top Model winner Krista White wants what any young American woman wants from her makeup: a sexy bold lip. Makeup artist Aura Schwartz is happy to show her how in the third episode of our Get the Look video collaboration with COVERGIRL.

And guess what ladies? A bold lip doesnt always have to be red, as Aura points out in the video. Picking a color other than red is a great way to stand out and really make an impression.

Auras also got some great ideas on how to avoid that drying out of the lips that can often occur when you try to get a bold lip. So take a look and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLLip Perfection Lipliner in Seduce

2. COVERGIRLLip Perfection Lipstick in Entwined