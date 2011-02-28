Get the Look: Eyeliner – How, Why and When?

Yes, eyeliner is an essential tool in any woman’s beauty routine, but it’s more versatile than you may think. Knowing the how, why, and when of using eyeliner is crucial to making your beauty ritual work.

In today’s “Get the Look” video, makeup artist for COVERGIRL Aura Schwartz shows America’s Next Top Model winner Ann Ward how to use COVERGIRL’s Liquiline Blast to achieve the classic cat eye. And, as Aura points out, far too often women play it safe and use only black eyeliner. Brown is great for everyday because it softens the eye, while blue, violet, and green look chic if you apply them with a light touch.

But our favorite tip, perhaps of the entire “Get the Look” series, is the simple trick Aura shares to achieve a straight black line across your lid.

