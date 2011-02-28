Get the Look: Everyday Looks for Spring

Spring is (finally) here and so are some new makeup trends. In this installment of “Get the Look,” makeup artist for COVERGIRL Aura Schwartz and America’s Next Top Model winner Krista White fill us in on easy, on-trend looks for this welcome change in the season.

Aura focus on two basic elements to an achievable everyday look: foundation and lip. For a weightless feel and appearance, sherecommends COVERGIRL NatureLuxe Silk Foundation. Not only is it seamless with your skin, but it will give you a dewy finish thats perfect for warmer weather, she says. And for a natural, subtle lip she grabs COVERGIRL NatureLuxe Gloss Balm. Its moisture and shine make it perfect for spring and will give you a juicy red tint while still looking natural.

For more tips on foundation, look at last week’s videos on application tips and matching to your skin type, and consider pairing these looks with the smoky eye to achieve a spring look that is all your own.

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLNatureLuxe Silk Foundation

2. COVERGIRLNatureLuxe Gloss Balm

Step-by-step:

1. Apply COVERGIRL NatureLuxe Silk Foundation for a light, dewy look thats perfect for warmer weather.

2. Use COVERGIRL NatureLuxe Gloss Balm in a shade like Anemone to get a natural look with a hint of red.

