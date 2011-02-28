Get The Look: Day To Night Makeup (VIDEO)

Whats the best way to take your makeup from day to night? Its a question women face all the time. Often we have to race from work to meet a date or a friend and we dont have time to go home and completely re-do our look.

In the second video in our “Get The Look” series, Aura Schwartz, makeup artist for COVERGIRL,shows recent Americas Next Top Model winner Ann Ward some simple steps to ace the day to night transition.

All you really need is a great base and build from there, says Aura. And with these easy steps you can go from your office to any night out.

Featured products:

1. COVERGIRLSmokyShadowBlast Eye Shadow in Bronze Fire

2. COVERGIRLLiquiline Blast Eye Liner in Brown Blaze

3. COVERGIRLLashBlast Fusion Water Resistant Mascara in Very Black

4. COVERGIRLOutlast Lipstain in Cinnamon Smile

5. COVERGIRLShineBlast Lipgloss in Beam