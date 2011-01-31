StyleCaster
Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Rachel Adler
by

The spring 2011 season was filled with tousled locks and messy updos. But, converting those styles into an everyday look isn’t the easiest thing – especially when it comes to something like a fancy chignon. Luckily I’ve watched many hairstylists work their magic and this style isn’t as hard as you might imagine.

Allen Wood of Bumble and Bumble Salon shows us how to create a messy, yet romantic chignon that looks ever-so-complicated but is actually quite simple when broken down. Try it yourself for your next date night.

Step 1:

113526 1297208801 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Start with towel dried hair and wet down with Bumble and Bumble Tonic Lotion to create an even, damp foundation. Add Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray throughout the hair evenly, from root to end. This will bring out waves, volume and texture.

Step 2:

113527 1297208802 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Blow dry products in to activate and roughly hand dry. Lift and dry for volume so your hair is not flat to the head.

Step 3:

113528 1297208803 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

If you need it, grab large sections of hair with an iron and curl.

Step 4:

113529 1297208804 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Break up the sections to make it look natural and undone with a hair dryer. Let the part break naturally and leave it messy. Updos aren’t about being overdone anymore, they’re about being easy and effortless.

Step 5:

113530 1297208805 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Leave out the top section and loosely rake the rest of the hair into a side ponytail and secure with a hair tie.

Step 7:

113531 1297208806 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Twist two small sections of hair away from each other, then wrap the two twists together.

Step 8:

113532 1297208807 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Do this to three separate sections of the ponytail. (If you have thick hair, you may need more than three sections).

Step 9:

113533 1297208807 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Coil the hair around the hair tie and secure – you can tuck in any loose ends to refine the chignon once in place.

Step 10:

113534 1297208808 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Drop down and rake your fingers through the top section. Drape it across your forehead where you want it, or twist up around to the side.

Step 11:

113535 1297208809 Get A Fancy Updo For Your Next Date Night

Once you have it the way you like, secure with bobby pin and ease into a bun. Finish with Bumble and Bumble hairspray.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Katharina Rembi, Supreme

