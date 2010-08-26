Get Defined Cheekbones In 4 Quick Steps

Changing your look from day to night can be a little tricky. Whether you have to run from the office to go on a date or dash to make drinks with the girls, it’s always a hassle to figure out how to get night appropriate. Unless they start lining the streets with those transformation telephone booths from Superman, I can’t help you with your outfit, but I can help you with your makeup. Contouring your face is an easy and extremely fast way to change your daytime fresh face into a night ready look. With these simple steps from makeup artist Gabriella Briganti, you can hop in a cab, update your look during the ride and be makeup ready for some after hours fun by the time you reach your destination.

Step 1: Choose a powder foundation that is a shade or half shade darker than your skin tone. This adds to the contour of your face while keeping with the more neutral trend for fall.

Step 2:



Take a medium sized blush brush and apply the powder right under the cheek bone and blend up to the temple. Create a line from the end of the lip and hug the cheek bonethen blend. Gabriella suggests sucking your cheeks in like a fish to see your bone structure and then contouring from there.

Step 3: Add a bit of blush on the cheeks if needed, but the season is about neutrals so dont go overboard. If you are fair skinned, use a pink blush, and if you have medium or dark tones use a coral color.

Step 4:



Highlight the cheeks with a bit of bronze shimmer. Stay from the cheekbone up to the temple and blend.