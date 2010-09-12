From All Natural To Orange Eyes Get Sunday’s Backstage Beauty Report

Photo by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

We’ve seen a lot of ethereal and effortless looks so far this Spring 2011 season, and the side parted chignons at Malandrino, dewy skin at Timo Weiland, and beachy waves at Thakoon are the perfect trends to try out this spring. Derek Lam on the other hand chose to use lip products on the eyes for his models, and the Max Azria’s girls walked the runway with wet hair. Gorgeous in their own way, yes but wearable, not so much. I chatted with the pros behind each show so you can find out how they created each look below.



Tom Pecheux, lead artist for Estee Lauder chose a bright orange color for the eyes at Derek Lam, and that color happened to come in the form of a lip liner. He applied the liner in a thick line across the eyelid and added white shadow in the corner of the eyes for an architectural effect. Pecheux added a nude lipstick to complete the look, leaving the skin dewy.



Orlando Pita, lead artist for T3 gave the models an almost “60s inspired but not over the top” style. With an emphasis on the center part, Pita blow dried the hair forward with a round brush to frame the face. Adding Elevate spray for a disheveled look, he added a touch of volume at the crown of the head for an effortless effect.



At Max Azria, Laurent Philippon for Bumble & Bumble styled the girls hair into “literally a wet updo”. He wet the hair and then put a layer of B&B Gel on it to hold the slick look. Haphazardly braiding the hair and pinning it in the back (leaving strands loose on purpose) he gave each girl a bit of volume at the top to achieve that self-assured, active Max Azria woman.



Lisa Butler, lead artist for Temptu Pro, gave the models a gorgeous airbrushed finish. Concentrating on the cheeks, she added highlighter in copper and a touch of Temptu Airpod Blush in the center of the lips.



For more of a feminine take on things, Leonardo Manetti of ION Studio gave the models at Timo Weiland loose waves with healthy, shiny hair as the focus.



Manetti applied Davines Texturizer and curled the hair with a 1 1/4 curling iron and let the curls set. Manetti then brushed the curls out and finished with a bit of hairspray.



Focusing on a dewy look, Nadine Luke, lead artist for M.A.C, applied foundation mixed with moisturizer in layers as well as a shimmer powder to the cheeks and eyes.



Calling the look “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, like a 90s version of the 80s”, she added a subtle lip by covering the outer corners of the lip with foundation, and then created a mixture of red lip liner and lip conditioner and applied that to the inside of the lip for a cherry-kissed look.



The hair at Malandrino is decidedly one of the most chicest (and doable!) styles of the day. Laurent Philloppon for Bumble & Bumble gave the girls an easy chignon on the side of the head with a deep side part.



He mixed Bumble & Bumble Prep with Surf Spray and dried the hair with a diffuser for added texture. The stylist then twisted the hair into a braid and pinned to the side.



For the makeup, Valerie for M.A.C, wanted to highlight the inspiration of real girls from the south of France, so she focused on beautiful natural skin and a brilliant metallic glaze on the eye lid.



Using a highlighter and a deep, rich chocolatey brown she blended the color over the eye and added mascara to only the bottom lash line. Valerie also played up the brows with brow gel and a pencil for a bushier look, explaining that she thinks it’s the “season of the brow.”



At Thakoon, the girls were also seen sporting waves in the hair, but they had a beachier style.



Didier Malige, lead stylist for Frederic Fekkai sprayed the roots of the hair with Fekkai Coiff Tousled Wave Spray and Fekkai Styling Whip and combed it out with his fingers, then blow dried the product out to create a tousled wave.



Diane Kendal, lead artist for NARS, created a golden look for Thakoon’s show, highlighting above the eyebrows, on the temple and under the cheekbones.



She added a combination of Madere Pure Matte Lipstick and Hopi Velvet Lip Gloss Pencil to complete the bronzed look.