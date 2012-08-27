How to Follow NYFW Online via Twitter

NYFW is the premiere fashion event that kicks off a month long celebration of fashion presentations around the world. From fashion and beauty mavens to glitzy celebrities and every onlooker in between, all eyes are set on New York during this fashionable time.
With a week long schedule of designer presentations and shows, it can become a little overwhelming to keep up with all the details. To help keep you in the know with the best in beauty NYFW has to offer, we compiled a list of notable individuals you should be following. Plus, many of them you can continue to follow through to London, Milan and Paris…Oh, my.
Want to know all the hair action that goes on backstage at Fashion Week, follow leading Hairstylist Guido Palau and never miss a beat. (@guidopalau)
Senior Artist with @MACcosmetics, follow Keri Blair to get all the beauty details leading up to NYFW and all the glorious looks, colors and styles chosen for Spring 2013. (@MAC_Keri_B)
Not only will you get the a close-up and personal take on beauty backstage at NYFW, you will get tips and beauty secrets straight from the source. (@BobbiBrown)
Follow the CND nail crew to stay up to minute with who’s wearing what color and of course what nail art styles are running the runways. (@CNDWorld)
A runway veteran, get the inside scoop on what’s up backstage from a supermodel point of view. From the makeup to hair, you get the NYFW feel anywhere you are. (@cocorocha)
From fierce fashionistas to the latest celebrities, Deborah’s polishes have coated the nails of some of the best. Follow her this fashion week and see which celebs are lining up to steal a bottle of her latest colors and what shades will be poplar during the shows. (@DeborahLippmann)
Celebrity Makeup Artist Gucci Westmen will be bringing you all the inside information from backstage and giving you sneak peeks at looks just as they hit the runway. (@gucciwestman)
If you love nails as much as we do, follow this glossy nail guru as she coats the nails of beauties back stage and be the first to know which colors will be heating up the catwalk. Plus, Jin Soon will be coating models with her brand new polish line at Theyskens' Theory this season. (@JinSoonChoi)
Freshly 22, follow this stunning beauty on her journey during NYFW and get first-hand details on all the high fashion, to-die-for beauty and hair looks and find out what really goes on backstage at the shows. (@missjourdandunn)
Creating memorable looks season after season, follow this legendary company to get all the behind-the-scenes details and looks from the 80+ shows that their team is handling this season! (@MACcosmetics)
This celebrated cosmetics line is making major waves this season for NYFW, from all the attractive adverts leading up to the big show, follow Maybelline to get all the juicy up-to-the-minute beauty information. (@maybelline)
Follow Orlando and be the first to get all the tips and tricks straight from runway. From products, to trends to what you need now, Orlando will keep you in the know. (@OrloPita)
International Makeup Artist, Pat McGrath, gives you the backstage pass to NYFW and all the international shows across the pond. (@patmcgrathreal)
Excited to see what hairstyles make it on the runway during NYFW? Follow Redken and stay connected with all the hair happenings backstage. (@Redken5thAve)
With such a respected beauty legacy and loyal fan following, follow Revlon to keep up with all the backstage happenings and to the minute deets backstage at NYFW. (@revlon)
Celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson will be tweeting the skinny on what’s hot in hair this fashion week. Follow Ted to get the scoop on all the products and tips he’ll be using. (@TedGibson)