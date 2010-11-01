Editorial Beauty: Get The Look In Living Color

Taking a cue from the colorful clothes styled into our latest fashion editorial, The Color Collector, hairstylist Seiji inserted colorful extensions throughout the model’s hair to give it a bit more volume as well as a rainbow of color.

He sprayed the extensions with Streaks n Tips Temporary Color and inserted them along the sides and back of the head, adjusting the color strands for each shot. Color wasnt enough for the style though. Seiji also wanted to get just the right amount of volume and dry texture, so he backcombed and teased the extensions as well.

Makeup artist Walter Obal applied the makeup to model JPs eyelids to stay in tune with the color blocking of Kemal + Karla‘s styling. Using bold colors like yellow and purple, Obal covered the lids with a bright shadow shade keeping it dark along the lash line and lessening it as he drew the color up towards the brow bone.

He kept the rest of the face nude, covering the lips with a simple Kiehls Lip Balm and giving JP long, thick lashes with Dura Lash false lashes. Obal recommends giving each lash a few seconds to dry after dipping them in the adhesive for a better application. He also added that if youre doing a bold eye, you should apply the eye color first because that bold color will fall, and you can clean it up later before applying your face makeup.

Photo: Andrew Yee