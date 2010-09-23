A Date Night Hairstyle To Try Now! 4 Steps To A Perfect Chignon

One of the easiest ways to get spruced up for a night out on the town is tying your hair back into a simple updo. Instead of pulling it back into something restricting (read: complicated, time consuming and only for professionals), try on a soft chignon for size. Ashley Hanna-Pisciotta, hairstylist from Mizu NY, shows us how to get this elegant style in just a few quick steps.

Step 1:



Part hair completely down the center and pick a side for the chignon to rest on. Pull hair to one side and create two ponytails, one in each hand.

Step 2:



Tie the hair into a loose knot.

Step 3:



Wrap one side around to the right and stick a hair pin in to hold. Repeat on the left side and hold with a pin.

Step 4:



Finish off with Oribe SuperFine Hairspray.

All photos courtesy of Bill Schultz for StyleCaster