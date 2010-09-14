Chris Benz Spring 2011 Beauty: Gettin’ Twiggy With It

The transcendent hair and makeup looks from the Chris Benz Spring 2011 collection were based off of the designers inspiration for the season: 1960s Parisian pop singer Frances Gall.

Backstage, I sat down with two members/geniuses of the Chris Benz dream team makeup artist Daniel Martin and hairstylist John Ruidant for their tips on how to get the standout looks from the presentation.

Daniel Martins tips for recreating the 1960s-inspired eye at Chris Benz:

Being that Chris inspiration [for this season] was 1960s pop singer Frances Gall, and [that] the Twiggy eye was so iconic of that time, I wanted to modify it and make it relevant by adding a bit of quirkiness, Martin told me. This year, the eyes are the main focus for sure tons of mascara, pale shadows and strong lines! To get a modified version of the look, follow Martins user-friendly steps:

Step 1:

Use a pale lilac, pink, or white shadow over the entire lid up to the brow. (Martin used a pale pink shade by Lancme.)

Step 2:

Engulf the eye with liner. Use a black liquid liner to line the top lid.

Step 3:

Using the same liquid liner, dot underneath the bottom eye line.

Step 4:

Use a black pencil liner to line the inner bottom eyelid.

Step 5:

Finish with two or three coats of mascara.

Voila! The eyes have it in Martins ’60s-inspired creation.

John Ruidants tips for recreating the Pony Twist at Chris Benz:

For his part, Ruidant created the seasons standout hair look using a photograph with a 1960s feel of a girl with her hair pulled back as a loose reference. To make the look feel more modern, Ruidant added volume to the back of the hair and twisted the ponytail into a sort of bun, securing it with bobby pins. And so the Pony Twist (as Ruidant calls it) was born. To get the look, follow the hairstylists steps:

Step 1:

Tease hair.

Step 2:

Make a simple low pony, and tease the tail. Slightly smooth out the tail so that it doesnt get backcombed but still retains fullness.

Step 3:

Twist the tail (as you manually twist, the hair will naturally twist on its own).

Step 4: Bring the ends back to the base of the ponytail and tie off with an elastic to hold in place. Use hairspray to secure the look (Ruidant used Redkens Quick Dry 18).

The finished product? A look that screams, pre-war Americanaon a Vespa. Couldnt have said it better myself, John!

Short on time but still craving that ’60s-inspired Parisian chic? Try a coat or two of the Chris Benz-favored Lavender Groove by Lancme due out this spring. While most colored polishes require several coats before even somewhat resembling the color you see in the bottle, Lancmes version is groovy and a true purple after just one.

All photos: Larkin Clark