Cat Eye Makeup Perfected In 2 Steps

The cat eye has made a serious comeback, showing up in multiple Fall 2010 and Spring 2011 shows and making many ladies who are intimidated by liquid liner a bit nervous. Since we are who we are (and basically can’t be trusted to try anything without being taught first) we called in makeup artist Stephanie Flor to show us how to do her iconic look.

Step 1:



Pull your eyelid with your finger towards the brow and using a liquid liner (Stephanie is using Revlon Liquid Liner) point the liner towards the end of your brow. Drag the liner midway to your eye creating a smaller line towards the lash line.

Tip: The perfect cat eye is dimensional to your brows, almost as if it would connect perfectly to the end of your brow.



Step 2:



After finishing with the liquid liner, take a black pencil and thinly line in the inner corner of the eye connecting it to the middle and darkening it towards the point of where you began.



Tip: Add black eyeshadow on top of the liner to set it.

All photos courtesy of Bill Schultz for StyleCaster