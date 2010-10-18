Capturing The Goth Rock Look

Photography by Nicholas Routzen

Inspired by the amazing mix of grunge and glamour for the shoot, makeup artist Keiko Hiramoto chose to give Alexandra the look of a grunge warrior, with a wild and strong but sexy and organic vibe. She elongated the eyes with a black kohl shadow, but left a small space along the lid to create the appearance of larger eyes.

Using gel liner from M.A.C, Keiko lined the top and bottom lash line, and finished off with Dior Iconic mascara in black. Since the shoot was outdoors and they were battling the summer heat throughout the day, Keiko kept Alexandra’s face clean of foundation and only applied concealer where needed, along with a bit of terracotta powder to fight shine.

Hairstylist on set, Damian Monzillo, wanted to create a modern warrior who could also blend into the background. “Its not all about the mohawk, Damian told us. To create this juxtaposition, he gave Alexandra a tousled wave, curling the hair with both a 1-inch iron and a -inch iron, wrapping the hair around the iron and then feeding it through. He finished off with Davines Crystal Lacquer Hairspray for hold and the Defining Texturizer for a bit of a looser feel. So what’s Damian’s secret for keeping curls in tact all day? Let them cool!

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of the making of Brokedown Palace here!