Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter

Rachel Adler
Try as we may, getting bronzed and beautiful in the summertime (with the proper SPF slathering, might I add) never quite happens to our fullest desire. Somehow at the end of every summer we always wish we had spent just one more day at the beach. To ensure that we keep the healthy glow even as the weather cools off, Taryn Potenza, makeup artist from Pamela Taylor Makeup Academy, showed us how to get a light bronze look to last through the cold.

Follow her steps below to become bronzed and beautiful.

Step 1:
104337 1288629169 Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter
To add contour to your face, concentrate the color from the iris of your eye and the bottom of your nose outwards towards your ear.

Step 2:
104327 1288627949 486x Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter
Apply a bronzer (Taryn used Hoola by Benefit), from the higher end of the ear down to the corner of the lip.

Step 3:
104330 1288627955 Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter
Take a coral color blush starting at the back of the pupil and moving out towards the ear.

Step 4:
104331 1288627957 Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter
You can then use a highlighter on the high end of the cheekbone for a touch of sheen. Taryn recommends using NARS Laguna for a slight shimmer.

Step 5:
104332 1288627959 Bronzed And Beautiful: The Right Way To Rock A Tan In Winter
To finish the look use a translucent finishing powder, such as Tarte’s Smooth Operator. Concentrate on the T-Zone and wherever you see shine.

Images courtesy of Janice Chou for StyleCaster

