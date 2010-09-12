Bright Theatrical Beauty Was The Word Backstage Z Spoke by Zac Posen

Street theater performance was Zac Posen’s main inspiration for the beauty looks at his Spring 2011 Z Spoke show. Everything from the hair and makeup to the nails screamed fun, over the top drama and color.

Charlotte Willer, makeup artist for Maybelline New York, decided on three daring looks for the face. To get the first, and main look, Willer went with a bold lip color, using Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipstick in Very Cherry. For the eyes, she used one of two different eye studio palettes Give Me Gold or Copper Chic. Look number two consisted of Maybelline’s color sensational lipstick in a hot pink shade and a yellow eye palette, created exclusively for the show. In keeping with Posen’s theatrical color story, the final look was made up of a bright orange lip, using Color Sensational Lipstick in Backstage No. 4 an exclusive shade made for the show. To complete the look, Willer opted for Maybelline’s Eye Studio Palette in Sapphire Siren. To add to the dramatic effect, all three looks were finished with Maybelline Falsies black mascara, Define-A-Brow, and Mineral Blush in Gentle Pink. This is definitely a for the runway only compilation of colors, but get inspired with a bright lip or bold eye in unexpected color.

The hair was styled by lead stylist Odile Gilbert, and include three different updos with one thing in common curls, curls, curls. The first style was a simple twist up the back with a full curly front. The second was a basic ponytail, finished with a very curly mane. Gilbert describes the final look as “a curly bump on top of the head with free flowing feminine curls around the face.” To hold all three hairstyles, Gilbert went with either Got2b’s Glued Blasting Freeze Spray or the Smooth Operator Smoothing hair Spray.

Nail experts from O.P.I. put the finishing touches on the models, using one of three nail looks: a dark green french tip, a tye dye nail, or our personal favorite, a lime green animal print. The toenails were completed with O.P.I’s Privacy Please.

Click through the slideshow for an up close and personal look at hair and makeup that even the front row view couldn’t provide.