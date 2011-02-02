StyleCaster
Braided Chignon For Your Next Night Out: Get The Look

Braided Chignon For Your Next Night Out: Get The Look

Rachel Adler
We’ve already told you that braids are back in a big way, but we can’t stop gushing over the creative styles that we keep seeing. Not on ourselves of course, all we’ve been able to master is the fishtail. But, since we’re going full force into a season full of braids, we’re trying to pick up a few pointers. Below,
Kelly from Cutler Salon shows us how to create a braided updo for a boho twist on the chignon.

Step 1:

Use Garnier Fructis Style Body Boost Root Booster spray over hair and blow dry into hair.

Step 2:

Part the hair down the center of the head and French braid the hair along the side of the head. Repeat on the other side and secure braids against the head with bobby pins.

Step 3:

Pull hair into a braid at the nape of the neck. Secure with a hair tie.

Step 4:

Loop braid into itself and pin when you’re happy with the appearance of the bun.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High

