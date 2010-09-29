Bottega Veneta F/W 2010: Runway Inspired Night Out Look

We often gawk at the looks we see on the runways, but can’t imagine how to replicate that into something that is actually attainable – which is why we of course find ourselves going to the pros. One of my favorite makeup artists, Angie Parker, showed us how to take Bottega Veneta’s F/W 2010 runway look and transition it into a night out look.

Watch the video above and follow the steps below to get the look!

Step 1: Start with a sheer foundation all over the face

Step 2: Use a gray eyeliner to fill in your lash line

Step 3: Draw a heavier line along the lash line

Step 4: Sweep a taupe shadow along the lid and into the corner of the eye

Step 5: Extend the shadow underneath the eye

Step 6: Curl the lashes and coat with mascara on the top and bottom

Step 7: Add pink blush along your cheeks for balance

Step 8: Finish with a pale pink lip gloss