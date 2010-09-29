StyleCaster
Share

Bottega Veneta F/W 2010: Runway Inspired Night Out Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bottega Veneta F/W 2010: Runway Inspired Night Out Look

Rachel Adler
by

We often gawk at the looks we see on the runways, but can’t imagine how to replicate that into something that is actually attainable – which is why we of course find ourselves going to the pros. One of my favorite makeup artists, Angie Parker, showed us how to take Bottega Veneta’s F/W 2010 runway look and transition it into a night out look.

Watch the video above and follow the steps below to get the look!

Step 1: Start with a sheer foundation all over the face

Step 2: Use a gray eyeliner to fill in your lash line

Step 3: Draw a heavier line along the lash line

Step 4: Sweep a taupe shadow along the lid and into the corner of the eye

Step 5: Extend the shadow underneath the eye

Step 6: Curl the lashes and coat with mascara on the top and bottom

Step 7: Add pink blush along your cheeks for balance

Step 8: Finish with a pale pink lip gloss

102469 1285964813 Bottega Veneta F/W 2010: Runway Inspired Night Out Look

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share