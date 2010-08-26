Bold Lips And How To Get The Look

Since bold is in for fall, those of us that are not pro makeup artists feel a bit like our talents are being put to the test. Learning how to apply a dark lip color is hard enough, so drawing inside the lines, leaving no smudges and making the look last for over an hour are often tasks to be proud of. But this look also has to be completed with an eye and cheek for balance.

NARS makeup artist Jenny Smith shows us how to complete our bold lip look for a night out on the town, and it’s not as hard as it looks.

Step 1:



Apply face powder to your entire face, lightly buffing the powder over your lips and across the center of the face to take away shine.



Step 2:



Sweep NARS smudge proof eye shadow base to prep the eye before applying the shadow for a longer lasting wear. Dust a little bit of face powder on the eyelid to set the eye shadow base.

Step 3:



Blend a pearly white shadow from the lash line to the brow (Jenny is using NARS Pandora eye shadow duo).

Step 4:



Sweep a neutral shade across your crease (Jenny is using NARS Tzarine duo).

Step 5:



Create a line with black liner or shadow from the lower half of the eyelid to the outer corner. Complete the eyes with a few layers of mascara to balance out the look.

Step 6:



To create a finished lip that looks polished, apply lip liner (Jenny used NARS Salsa) on the outer edges of the lips. Use a light application of the liner to fill in the lips so the lipstick doesn’t blend out.

Step 7:



Before applying lipstick, make sure the outer edge of the lipstick is polished and clean. Apply lipstick to lips with a brush for more impact.

Step 8:



To complete the look, apply a small amount of blush from the apples of the cheeks to the cheek bone for a sheer application.

