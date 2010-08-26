Bold Lips: How To Find The Right Hue For Your Skin Tone

The bold lip isn’t just a runway and red carpet favorite anymore it’s been popping up on our friends and coworkers as well. We’re loving this trend that can take you from average to knockout in two seconds flat, but it definitely takes some know-how to pull off. Bobbi Brown makeup artist Marc Reagan shares some tips and tricks for trying the color on varying skin tones below.

Step 1: Begin by moisturizing the lips with a lip balm. Bobbi Brown’s Yogi Bear Lip Balm with SPF 15 is perfect for adding moisture while also conditioning the lips.

Step 2:



Apply the lip color on all areas of the lip to the fullest extent of your lip line. Use a brush to create a bolder color. Marc used Bobbi Brown’s lip color in Blackberry on both models if you have a fairer skin tone use a bit less of the color to create a more sheer look.

How to pick your shade: When trying to pick out the perfect shade you want to make sure that the hue enhances your lips as well as your skin tone. You should also consider your lip shape if you have smaller lips, a shade that is too dark will close up your lips. Bold doesnt mean dark; you can also go bold with bright colors.

Step 3:



Follow with a lip liner to add definition to the outermost areas of the lip line. Using lip liner fills in any spots you may have missed with the lip color and creates a waxy barrier to hold the lip color on. For darker skin tones use Bobbi Browns lip liner in Chocolate, and for fairer skin tones use the lip liner in Plum.

Step 4: If desired you can apply a colored or clear gloss to add extra dimension and fullness to the lips.

All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster