Blue Eyeshadow That Doesn’t Look Trashy

Bold colors are in for fall and this electric blue shadow is definitely what you would call bold. Makeup artist Deanna Melluso shows us how to achieve this cool, fun trend in just a few easy steps below. Beauty Advisory Notice: This look is for nighttime only, not for a day in the office. No exceptions please.

Step 1:



Start off with a clean eyelid, and first apply a cream eyeshadow. Choose a cream shadow that is a similar color to the powder shadow you plan to use. Deanna used NARS’ new Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Palladium.

Step 2:



Gently press an eyeshadow color (Deanna used Chanel Bois Bleu press) over the cream, making sure not to smudge. Start at the lash line and take the color to the crease.? Note: Make the color bolder on the lash line and then blend the color upwards with a blending brush.

Step 3:



Next, apply any standard black mascara. To make the eyes pop more use a black eyeliner on the inner and outer rims of the eyelid. Make sure to stay very close to the lash line. If you want, you can use a Q-tip to blend the liner to achieve a softer line. Deanna used Chanel’s Le Crayon Khol intense eye pencil in Noir.

Step 4:



Keep the rest of the look neutral so the eyes stand out. Try a neutral blush on the apples of your cheeks. ??Finish off with a sheer neutral color on the lips.