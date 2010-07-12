Behind-The-Scenes Beauty: Fall’s Big Hair And Bolder Makeup

Taking inspiration from the day’s natural surroundings, makeup artist Angie Parker used M.A.C Cosmetics to apply the makeup with a face paint look, as if pollen had fallen on the models face. Combining cues from the colorful mix of clothes and the backdrop of the plants, Parker used blues, yellows and pastels and applied haphazardly with her fingers to create an abstract, powdery outcome that Parker describes as “like a piece of artwork.

For the hair, stylist Colin Gold continuously played with the models look throughout the day, teasing her vibrant red hair to create texture. To complement the brightness of the clothes, Gold gave her an eccentric English tea party look, which evolved into an updo that Gold separated into medium sized sections and twisted around a curling iron. He then loosely placed the sections on top of the head, pinning them in place and spraying with LOreal Elnett Hairspray for hold.

So with all the constant hairstyle changes throughout the day, what was Golds favorite look? The hairstylist himself says he was partial to a style that mimicked the trees and twisted bushes that surrounded the shoot’s location. To get the look, Gold tousled the hair into a wavy, frizzy texture and clipped the model’s locks into a circular shape on top of the head to finish off the style’s abstract appeal.

