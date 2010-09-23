StyleCaster
Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun

Fall weather can occasionally wreak havoc on your hair with the wind and rain causing you to want to throw it back in a ponytail rather than dealing with it at all. Trying to get creative with different up-do styles is the key to surviving the upcoming winter weather, so we’ve started to stockpile different styles to try before the cold temps really hit. Xavier Silva from Mizu NY showed us how to get a romantic ballerina inspired bun for fall in just a few easy steps below.

Step 1:
102767 1286375544 Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun
Spray hair with a flexible hairspray such as Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode.

Step 2:
102768 1286375547 Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun
Gather hair into a very high ponytail on the top of the head.

Step 3:
102769 1286375548 Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun
Twist the ponytail until it becomes as tight as a knot.

Step 4:
102770 1286375549 Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun
Wrap the ponytail around itself and into a bun.

Step 5:
102771 1286375550 Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun
Secure in place with bobby pins and/or hair pins. This look can be done very polished, for a ballerina-inspired look or messy by just pulling out a few loose hairs.

All photos courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for StyleCaster

