Bad Hair Day Quick Fix: Ballerina Bun

Fall weather can occasionally wreak havoc on your hair with the wind and rain causing you to want to throw it back in a ponytail rather than dealing with it at all. Trying to get creative with different up-do styles is the key to surviving the upcoming winter weather, so we’ve started to stockpile different styles to try before the cold temps really hit. Xavier Silva from Mizu NY showed us how to get a romantic ballerina inspired bun for fall in just a few easy steps below.

Step 1:



Spray hair with a flexible hairspray such as Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode.

Step 2:



Gather hair into a very high ponytail on the top of the head.

Step 3:



Twist the ponytail until it becomes as tight as a knot.

Step 4:



Wrap the ponytail around itself and into a bun.

Step 5:



Secure in place with bobby pins and/or hair pins. This look can be done very polished, for a ballerina-inspired look or messy by just pulling out a few loose hairs.

All photos courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for StyleCaster