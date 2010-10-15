6 Beauty Disaster Quick Fixes

We’ve all been there running out the door for a big event (be it that first date with the hot neighbor or your first day at a new job) and your tights snag on the door frame as you’re leaving. Sh*t. You hope no one will notice and keep rushing down the stairs, to find that you also have remains from your last meal on your knee.

Since this horror story may have happened to all of you once or twice (or you just experienced it this morning), I’ve compiled a list of disaster cure-alls. Save this to your iPhone or Blackberry to keep handy for your next emergency.

Beauty Crisis: A Huge Zit



It’s almost inevitable that when you’ve got a big night planned, an unwanted red creature will creep up on your face. To beat the redness, you can try a few things. A spot treatment (such as Dr. Dennis Gross Correct & Spot Treatment) will work best. If you don’t have one on hand, hold an ice cube to the area for a few minutes, then dab on concealer over the blemish. A treatment concealer is my top choice, such as Murad Acne Treatment Concealer.

Beauty Crisis: Self Tanner Streaks

Even if you consider yourself a tanner pro, chances are slim that you apply the orange stuff seamlessly each time. Just in case you wind up finding a huge splotch on your collarbone, we’ve got a few quick cures. As long as you have some extra time (which you probably should, since applying self tanner before running out the door isn’t the smartest thing to do) rub an exfoliator on the area to lift the color. If that doesn’t work, scrub with a lemon and the citric acid will release the color from your skin.

Beauty Crisis: Deodorant Residue



When slipping on your clothes, the accidental smear of your deodorant may occur. Although they claim to “go on clear,” we’ve witnessed the real truth. To clean yourself of the unsightly marks, grab a sock (preferably made of cotton) and rub against the mark. If you don’t have a sock on hand, any fabric should do even rubbing the fabric against itself often defeats the stain.

Beauty Crisis: Greasy Strands

If you’re like me and find that you can’t go a day without showering before your strands begin to get a little greasy, showering every day becomes a chore. For those days when a morning shower just ain’t gonna happen, we’ve got some fast fixes for you. If you have a bottle of dry shampoo, grab it. Spray just the roots of your hair and dry with a blow dryer. If you don’t have any dry shampoo on hand, head to the fridge for some baking soda and pat on your greasy areas. Let the powder absorb the grease for a couple of minutes and then rub out.

Beauty Crisis: A Run In Your Tights



For one of the most common beauty snafus that dreaded run in your tights you can choose to either accept it and pretend that it was purposeful (like I so often do), or try to stop the run in its tracks. Grab a bottle of clear nail polish and glue that snag right back together. Slide your hand inside the tights and apply a small amount of polish on both sides of the run. Let the polish dry for a few minutes and you should be safe but, you may want to invest in a new pair on your next shopping excursion.

Beauty Crisis: Static-y Hair

As the weather gets colder, for some reason static electricity begins to play a role in our strands and our sanity. To get those suckers to lay flat once again, carry a dryer sheet with you. Just swiping this over your locks will make them rest in their respectful places.

All images: istock.com