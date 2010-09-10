Fashion Week Spring 2011: Backstage Beauty At Jen Kao

The hair and makeup in Jen Kao’s Spring 2011 show incorporated the texture of the collection. Lead L’Oreal Professionnel stylist Joseph DiMaggio told us, “I wanted to make the hair conducive with the clothing, obviously. There is just a lot of texture. So I incorporated that into the hair.”

Volumizing the top of the head and keeping the rest extremely slick (and of course texturized), he added a braided knot for a bit of detail to tie in the hair with the clothing collection.



M.A.C’s lead artist for the show, Sil Bruinsma, gave the girls a heavily lined eye with a strong emphasis on the under side of the lash line instead of the traditional cat eye, for a Bedouin-inspired look. He recommends starting at the outer corner of the eye and using a waterproof gel liner while watching in the mirror to check your work as you go.

All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster