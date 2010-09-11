Fashion Week Beauty Backstage – Gender Play At Band Of Outsiders And More

Band of Outsiders shows us both grunge and femininity with heavily lined eyes on some models and doll faced cheeks on others, and Altuzarra takes the futuristic route with slicked back hair and neon gel.
All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster
Lead makeup artist for Shiseido, Dick Page, created two different looks for the Band of Outsiders Spring 2011 presentation a "boy girl" look and a "girl girl" look, based off of the two different styles of clothing and the setting of the scene.
For the "boy girl" look, Page gave the models a dramatic, punk rock lined eye with liner along the bottom lash line and in the crease, and then swept Benefiance lip balm on the lid for a dewy finish, keeping the rest of the face natural.
The "girl girl" look, he explained to us was "super transparent and sweet" and just used a touch of Golden Dragon lip color on the cheeks for a doll-like effect, and Lounge lip color on the lips.
For the hair, Bumble & Bumble's lead stylist Neil Moodie also had two styles in mind. The girl wearing feminine and ethereal dresses had her hair pulled into a braid, dried, and let loose to have that free-flowing texture.
For the "boy girl," the braid was pulled back taut into a deep side parted ponytail, and then let down and brushed out for a full, teased pony with a more severe look.
Leaving the pretty and punk looks at Band of Outsiders, I found myself surrounded by futuristic beauties at Altuzarra.
M.A.C's lead stylist Tom Pecheux wanted to give a "minimal yet tribal" contour to the face, and concentrated on two areas: along the temple and the cheekbone.
For the hair, TIGI's lead stylist Paul Hanlon chose to emulate Blade Runner and give the hair more of a fabric-like texture.
With a mixture of products such as Sleek Mystique Hairspray, Mousse, and Thickening Creme, the stylists worked to create a shine from the crown forward, and panels of dreadlock-type sheets sticking out haphazardly in the back.
Once the product was in place, each girl had a bright Kryolan gel painted on the side of the head in pink, yellow or green to give an extra pop of color.
TIGI stylist TJ Riggs said that there was so much product going into the model's hair, that it will "probably take about a month to get out." Good luck ladies!