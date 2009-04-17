How To Wear The New Neon

Break out your inner material girl

This season we are seeing an 80’s flashback, which is making some of us cringe with memories of our old “Frankie Says Relax” t-shirts! A neon blast from the past is being seen on everything from shoes and dresses to lipstick and eyeliner. Is it really is possible to play with this trend in makeup?

Believe it or not, YES, and can actually be pretty chic.

The way to go is to play up ONLY one feature using a sheer formula. For lips, try a slick of hot pink gloss like Mac Hello Kitty Lipglass in Nice Kitty.

Balance the rest of the face with a little bronzer and black mascara and you’re ready for a hot night out.

Eyeliner in bright shades is all the rage too. Pair a turquoise blue or purple with a neutral cheek and lip. You can get away with it in the evening, but skip theses bright eyes for your daytime look. To make the liner effect look translucent and soft, sweep a thin line of bold powder shadow along the lash line with an angle brush. This will look much more mellow than using a heavier opaque pencil or liquid. Max Factor does some fun shades like their MAXeye Shadows in African Violet or Metalicious.

The best no-fail way to wear electric colors is on the toes. A crazy fuschia or screaming yellow pedicure with a great sandal is a fun way to be trendy and cute and the same time without looking like a total trend victim. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color in Lightening Cream or Flashy Fuschia Frost will look great this season but keep the manicure natural.

Girlfriends are the most precious beauty tool you have so let’s all help each other stay gorgeous!