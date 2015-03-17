How To Wear Silver Makeup Any Time Of Day

Not quite as universally flattering as gold, but still attention-grabbing enough on its own, silver makeup is generally reserved for parties, holidays or possibly space-themed Halloween costumes. Those of you who came of age in the 90s and early aughts will probably remember pale frosted makeup being the “it” colors, pretty much every season. Perhaps we were all aiming for the angelic raver look (most likely) or just had no idea about the concept of a contoured smokey eye yet (probably), but while you may cringe at the idea of white frosted eyeshadow all over your lid, silver is still flattering when used with a bit more discretion and how shall we say—thoughtful placement.
Some Silver Favorites: Stila’s Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow, Nars Duo Intensity Eye Shadow in Lysithea, Make Up Forever Glitter in Silver 2, NYX Cosmetics Studio Liquid Liner in Extreme Silver, Lorac 3D Liquid Lustre, Maybelline Color Tattoo Cream Eye Shadow in Silver Strike, NYX Wicked Lippies in Stone Cold or Cold Hearted
Definitely not for the timid, silver lipstick is just as striking as, say—black lipstick, but without the goth vibes. Seen on Betsey Johnson's runway models, the silver lips and smokey eyes are a dramatic look for sure, but since they're worn together in familiar placements (the classic smokey eye and bold lip combo), it's a cohesive look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This is like a glam soft smokey eye. It's not as stark as layering silver shadow over black liner, but the earthy brown under the eyes lends a softer touch to the classic eye look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A silver underline is a great way to make your eyes look brighter (and more disco)—kind of like white-lining to make the whites of your eyes look bigger, a bold silver line brings light to your eyes naturally. The thick black shadow on top makes it mod.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A subtle way to wear silver is as a highlighter. Placed in the corners of your eyes, it's like a beam of light that makes look awake in a much more graphic way than a sheer blended champagne-colored highlighter.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Instead of your usual black or brown cat eye, wing-out with some silver shadow for a cool metallic minimal look with the familiar pretty flick at your eye's corners.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Another chic way to wear silver is glitter! If you think glitter is too party, wearing it in one "neutral" color generally elevates it a bit. This is really easy to do—just line your eyes in black and apply glitter all over your top lids for a totally cool disco look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you think silver makes you look tired or washed out, layering it with a warmer color should nix that straight away. This pink underneath a darker gunmetal silver shadow peaks out just enough to warm up the tone a but, creating a multidimensional pretty effect.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A hit of silver right in the center of your lower lid is so cool because it's like a beam of light directly leading to your eyes. Not to mention you can do it under two minutes, literally.
Photo:
Imaxtree