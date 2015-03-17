How To Wear Silver Makeup Any Time Of Day

Not quite as universally flattering as gold, but still attention-grabbing enough on its own, silver makeup is generally reserved for parties, holidays or possibly space-themed Halloween costumes. Those of you who came of age in the 90s and early aughts will probably remember pale frosted makeup being the “it” colors, pretty much every season. Perhaps we were all aiming for the angelic raver look (most likely) or just had no idea about the concept of a contoured smokey eye yet (probably), but while you may cringe at the idea of white frosted eyeshadow all over your lid, silver is still flattering when used with a bit more discretion and how shall we say—thoughtful placement.

Some Silver Favorites: Stila’s Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow, Nars Duo Intensity Eye Shadow in Lysithea, Make Up Forever Glitter in Silver 2, NYX Cosmetics Studio Liquid Liner in Extreme Silver, Lorac 3D Liquid Lustre, Maybelline Color Tattoo Cream Eye Shadow in Silver Strike, NYX Wicked Lippies in Stone Cold or Cold Hearted

More From Beauty High:

Instagram Insta-Glam: Silver Eyeshadow

How To Wear Glitter Makeup All Day

Dior’s Silver Lids and Pink Stained Lips