How To Wear Silver Eyeliner

Everyone has something a bit more unconventional in their makeup collection that seems to get very little use. For me, it’s silver eyeliner. Want to try out the pearly gray hue yourself? Check out five tips on how to rock a silver liner — without looking like an ice queen — when you read more.

As a highlighter: To perk up tired eyes, line the inner corners of the eyes with a silver liner. Think January Jones at the Emmys.

Waterlining: To brighten and open up the eyes, simply waterline the lower lash lines with silver.

Clean and simple: For a pretty, feminine look that will make your eyes pop, line the entire upper and lower lash lines with the lustrous hue. Apply a bone or soft beige shadow to even out any unwanted pigments in your skin, and top off with a berry-toned blush and lip color.

Duotone it: First line the lower lash line with a silver liner and smudge it. Then, line the upper lash line with a bronze or gold tone. Top off with some black mascara for some contrast.

Smoke it out: Give black liner a smoky edge by layering and blending a silver liner right over it.

