How To Rock Plum Lipstick

Everyone knows that red lipstick is every girl’s rite of passage. You might think of it as your “graduation” from pink lipstick and lip glosses when you were younger. Once you’ve mastered both, what else is there to add to the mix? Are you destined to stick to two different standbys, with maybe the hard-to-nail “nude” lipstick in your back pocket? Well before you commit to a life more ordinary, reach for plum lipstick to get you out of a lipstick rut (it’s a thing). It’s vampier than pink and as bold if not bolder than red, but uniquely unexpected–you need to learn how to wear plum lipstick. Whatever your fancy, you can find a shade that works for you and gives your look a cool edge.
More From Beauty High:
Find The Best Dark Lip For Your Skin Tone
The Cool Girl’s Guide to Rocking a Lip Stain
Lipstick Layering 101
Going for a power plum? Something darkly vibrant like this color grabs attention without veering too goth since the plum is brighter than it is black.
We Like: MAC Lipstick in 'Cyber', $16 at MACcosmetics.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
This is a very warm plum, which honestly, anyone can pull off. If you're into red lips but a bit iffy on plum, this is the perfect not-quite-red-not-quite-purple plum color for you.
We Like: Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Creme in Blow 210, $30 at Sephora
Photo:
Imaxtree
A lip stain is flattering pretty much anytime of the day or night. It gives your lips a succulent and slightly bruised (in a good way) look without trying too hard.
We Like: Sephora Rouge Infusion Lip Stain in Fig Ink, $14 at Sephora
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're only comfortable wearing black lipstick on Halloween but still want the drama of a devilishly dark lip, the deepest plum will do the trick. Worn with a bare face otherwise, it's all the impact with minimal effort.
We Like: Nars Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32 at Sephora
Photo:
Imaxtree
A matte deep plum is a striking and classic form. You'll find that it's flattering on even the most unexpected palettes. Vibrant red hair and plum lips? A totally sophisticated take on boho glamor.
We Like: NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Copenhagen, $6 at NYXcosmetics.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
Reach for an unapologetically bright plum for a fun party lip look. Worn sheer, matte, deep–however–you can pull off this color no what the saturation. We think you should go bold though—isn't that the point?
We Like: Alchemy lipstick in 'Weekends on Wyckoff', $18 at Alchemycosmeticsbk.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
Play with light and dimension by adding a shimmer element. Gold over plum is so pretty, which P.S.—don't be afraid to layer different finishes over color. If you have a gold (or any color of your choice, really) shimmer eyeshadow even, you can pop a bit in the center of your lips and blot your lips together to blend.
We Like: Lipstick Queen Bête Noire Lipstick in Possessed Metallic, $40 at Lipstickqueen.com
Photo:
Imaxtree
Ever thought about matching you lipstick to your eyeshadow? It's a seriously pretty look, especially with cheeks left bare so your eyes and lips match.
Photo:
Imaxtree
An ombre stain makes you look like you were binge-eating blackberries, but in the best way possible, of course. Just place it in the center of your lips and blot your lips together to spread it to the edges. Applying with your fingers also gives a natural flushed finish.
We Like: Revlon ColorStay Moisture Stain, $9.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Imaxtree