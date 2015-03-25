How To Rock Plum Lipstick

Everyone knows that red lipstick is every girl’s rite of passage. You might think of it as your “graduation” from pink lipstick and lip glosses when you were younger. Once you’ve mastered both, what else is there to add to the mix? Are you destined to stick to two different standbys, with maybe the hard-to-nail “nude” lipstick in your back pocket? Well before you commit to a life more ordinary, reach for plum lipstick to get you out of a lipstick rut (it’s a thing). It’s vampier than pink and as bold if not bolder than red, but uniquely unexpected–you need to learn how to wear plum lipstick. Whatever your fancy, you can find a shade that works for you and gives your look a cool edge.

More From Beauty High:

Find The Best Dark Lip For Your Skin Tone

The Cool Girl’s Guide to Rocking a Lip Stain

Lipstick Layering 101