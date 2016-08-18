The Cool Girl’s Guide to Pulling Off a Middle Part

In theory, the middle part is a piece of cake to pull off: You don’t have to be bothered deciding which side—and how deep—is most flattering. Besides, you’ve probably been wearing your hair parted down the center since elementary school, right? But there’s one thing nobody tells you about a middle part: It’s like a spotlight for facial asymmetries. And unless you’re Gisele, you’ve got ’em.

One trick to disguise any less-than-stellar facial ratios—and keep your look from juvenile territory—is to muss it up a bit: Put down the rattail comb and instead, use your fingers to create your less-than-perfect part. Ahead, see how 25 cool girls pull off the middle part.