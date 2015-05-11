The Best Ways to Rock Metallic Makeup

Metallic makeup is a bit of a controversial beauty subject. When applied correctly, it can look so cool…but one wrong turn and it turns into a misama of shiny smudges.

Consider metallics the attention-hungry cousins of the more restrained shimmers; they’re concentrated, bold and demand to be noticed. But that doesn’t mean that you have to be equally as attention-thirsty to sport metallic makeup. It’s surprisingly versatile when you consider its many light-catching and reflecting abilities. Since the “dewy” makeup trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, you may as well embrace shine. Here are the best ways to do it.

More From Beauty High:

A Primer On Metallic Makeup

How to Wear The Metallic Makeup Trend

Metallic Eyeshadows Are Crushing It